Police investigating after stabbing in Lacy Lakeview

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said they are investigating an incident, where one man was stabbed seven times.

Officers responded to a call of a fight about 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the 4500 block of Interstate 35 near the corner of Loop 340.

Police said the fight began at the parking lot of a 7/11. When officers arrived they found one of the victims at a Taco Bell, that was stabbed seven times.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim told police he did not know the suspect.

During the investigation, police were searching for the other person involved in the fight and found out that person was in the hospital as well.

When interrogating the other person, police identified the suspect as Cory Price. Price suffered from one stab wound.

Price was arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the McLennan County Jail with a bond of $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

