UMHB football tops Sul Ross State 23-7

No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
No. 5 Oklahoma pulled ahead in the second half to knock off No. 2 Ohio State 31-16 on Saturday night.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team controlled the first half and then held on through the second as the Cru knocked off Sul Ross State 23-7 in the 2017 season opener Saturday evening in Belton.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team controlled the first half and then held on through the second as the Cru knocked off Sul Ross State 23-7 in the 2017 season opener Saturday evening in Belton.More >>
Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.More >>
Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.More >>
A 7-year-old girl with an artificial hand wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark - and she's well on her way.More >>
A 7-year-old girl with an artificial hand wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark - and she's well on her way.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will open defense of its 2016 Division III National Championship when the Cru kicks off the 2017 season at home this Saturday against American Southwest Conference foe Sul Ross State University.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will open defense of its 2016 Division III National Championship when the Cru kicks off the 2017 season at home this Saturday against American Southwest Conference foe Sul Ross State University.More >>