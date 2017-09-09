Westboro Baptist Church to protest at two CTX churches

The controversial Westboro Baptist Church published on their Twitter account that they will be coming to Waco to protest at two local churches.

They posted they will be protesting at Antioch Community Center Church on Sept. 10 from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. and they will be going to St.Louis Catholic Church from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Waco Police Department said they are aware of the group's appearance and are advising people to ignore them.

