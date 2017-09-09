Police: Two arrested after assaulting College Station police officers

Police booked a man and a woman into the Brazos County Jail Saturday after police said the pair assaulted two officers.

The management at The Vintage Apartments on Southwest Parkway called College Station police Friday to report there were people living in a unit that was supposed to be vacant.

They also told officers those people were driving an old maroon Buick. When officers arrived, so did a man and a woman in that Buick. Police said they smelled marijuana as they got closer to the car.

Whey they started asking questions, police said a woman got out of the car and tried to run away. An officer tried to stop her from leaving. Police said she then kicked him in the groin.

They said the man in the car then threatened to fight that officer. A second officer had to step in and hold the man back. The officers at the scene called a third officer who also tried to hold the man back.

Police said the man then hit that third officer in the chin with his elbow. Eventually, police were able to get the man and the woman under control.

Police arrested 31-year-olds Sirgio Chambers and Ruby Tirado. They're facing a number of charges, including assault on a public servant. Police also issued them criminal trespass warnings for staying in the apartment illegally.

Paramedics checked the three officers out at the scene. They're doing OK, police said.

