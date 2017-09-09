Police: Two arrested after assaulting College Station police officers

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
One of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico and a raging hurricane have dealt a devastating one-two punch to the country, killing at least 61 people.More >>
Police booked a man and a woman into the Brazos County Jail Saturday after police said the pair assaulted two officers.More >>
After battering Cuba on Friday and leaving more than 20 dead across the Caribbean, newly strengthened Irma is taking aim at south Florida with 160 mph (257 kph) winds as another hurricane follows close behind.More >>
