Traffic alert: Accident causing delays on NB I-35 in Temple

According to TxDOT, a car accident was causing delays on NB lanes of I-35 in Temple.

The crash was reported just north of N. Loop 363.

First responders are on the scene.

Traffic backing up on Central/Adams interchange.

Expect delays of 12-15 minutes or more.

The scene is now clear, but traffic is backed up about 5 miles, and it may take some time to get back to normal flow.

