Two arrested for robbing, killing 19-year-old

The Bryan Police Department said that a 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Williamson Park.

The man has been identified as Johnathan Albert Cordell Munoz of Bryan. A 16-year-old and 18-year-old Saul Lee Suarez have been arrested in connection to the case.

The shooting took place on Sept. 8 at around noon, when officers responded to the 2400 block of Roundtree.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. Officers attempted CPR but the man was deceased.

Suarez was arrested on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. on Wilde Oak on a warrant for murder and possession of prohibited weapon.

According to police, the juvenile and Suarez conspired to rob Munoz of his marijuana which ended in gunfire being exchanged between Munoz and the juvenile. Suarez was nearby and armed as well.

Suarez is being held at the Brazos County Jail on a $108,000 bond.

The name of the 16-year-old is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

