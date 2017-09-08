19-year-old killed at park in Bryan identified

The Bryan Police Department said that a 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting at Williamson Park. The man has been identified as Johnathan Albert Cordell Munoz of Bryan.

The shooting took place on Sept. 8 at around noon, when officers responded to the 2400 block of Roundtree.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. Officers attempted CPR but the man was deceased.

Currently, Roundtree Dr. is closed from trailer park drive to Williamson Dr and Williamson is closed from Roundtree to Bomber.

