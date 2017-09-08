All stores at new shopping center to open for business this weekend

A downtown shopping center in Waco will be open in its entirety starting this weekend.

Hecho en Waco, a Mexican restaurant located at the Mary Avenue Market, is expected to open to the public on Saturday.

This is one of the five shops located at the shopping center, which is a block away from the Magnolia Silos.

Other stores include GoodTimber Furnishings, Fox and Gray, Pie Peddlers and Iron Willow.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.