Hay donations needed for ranchers impacted by Harvey

Several entities are coordinating efforts to help ranchers in need of hay in South Texas.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Service, Texas Animal Health Commission, Texas Department of Agriculture and Texas Military Forces are some of the groups setting up collection points for hay or feed and coordinating transportation services for it.

According to Monty Dozier with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, there is a need for square and round bales of hay and cattle range cubes.

To make a donation or to find out where volunteers are needed, call the animal supply point hotline at 979-846-7800.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.