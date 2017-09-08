Temple police search for Academy softball championship rings - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple police search for Academy softball championship rings

(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, TX (KXXV) -

The State Championship rings for the Academy softball team have been stolen, Academy High School Booster Club said.

The booster club posted on twitter that the ring ceremony that was scheduled for Sept. 8 has been postponed due to this theft.

The Temple Police Department is working with Academy ISD to recover the stolen championship rings.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly