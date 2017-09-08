19-year-old arrested for murder, bond set at $1 million

The Harker Heights Police Department said a 19-year-old has been arrested for murder and has a bond set of $1 million.

On Sept. 5 at around 8:36 p.m. police received a call of shots fired with injuries in the 400 block of North Amy Lane.

When officers arrived they found a car parked on the side of the road and an unconscious man identified as 28-year-old Jose Antonio Hernandez from Harker Heights with gun shots and was lying on the ground.

A police started CPR on Hernandez until EMS arrived.

After an investigation, police determined the incident with an altercation started in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and ended in the 400 block of North Amy Lane with one man who suffered critical wounds.

An initial investigation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon turned into a murder investigation after Hernandez died from his injuries at Baylor Scott and White on Sept. 6.

Evidence from the investigation revealed that the suspect identified as 19-year-old Larry Leshawn Thomas Jr. was wanted for an arrest warrant for murder.

On Sept. 7 at around 7:45 p.m. Thomas was arrested for murder by members of the Bell County Organized Crime unit and by Harker Heights Police and is being held in jail with a $1 million bond.

The case remains under investigation.

