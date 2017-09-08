Church delivers breakfast to firefighters putting out house fire

The Teague Police Departement said they responded to assist with a house fire.

The house fire broke on on Sept. 8 at around 7:15 a.m. on Mimosa Lane.

Officials said no one was at home at the time of the fire. Two pets were removed from the home.

The fire has been extinguished.

The Methodist Church stopped by and delivered breakfast for firefighters working on the scene.

Teague VFD, Fairfield VFD, Dew VFD, and Mexia Fire Department responded to the incident.

