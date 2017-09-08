Police looking for man that assaulted another man while riding b - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police looking for man that assaulted another man while riding bus

(Source: Bellmead Police Department) (Source: Bellmead Police Department)
BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

The Bellmead Police Department said they are looking for a man that assaulted another man for no reason while riding a bus.

In the video, the suspect is wearing camouflage shorts and is seen randomly with no apparent reason attacks another bus passenger without warning.

If you know the identity of the suspect you are asked to call Detective Seymore at 254-799-0251.

