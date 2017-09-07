Texas A&M football coach receives hate mail, university responds

Texas A&M University has responded after football coach Kevin Sumlin received hate mail.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Sumlin's wife tweeted the letter, saying "please tell me how any of this is ok."

Texas A& M President Michael Young and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward released a statement Thursday evening:

“Earlier this evening, we became aware of a letter of unknown origin that was sent to the Sumlin family home. We unequivocally condemn this disgusting and threatening letter. There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community. On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety. We are working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice. We stand with the Sumlins and will not accept this inexcusable act of hate.”

The origin of the letter is unknown.

