Two structure fires reported in Hamilton County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two structure fires reported in Hamilton County

(Source: Raycom media) (Source: Raycom media)
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Hamilton County Scanner Facebook page said that two structures have been reported on fire.

The report of a structure fire happened around 5:16 p.m. on CR. Shive and Pottsville Fire Departments are also responding to the scene. 

At 5:31 p.m. unit on the scene advises one structure was on the ground. At about 5:39 p.m. two structures were fully involved.

Other departments are en route to assist.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly