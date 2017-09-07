Two structure fires reported in Hamilton County

The Hamilton County Scanner Facebook page said that two structures have been reported on fire.

The report of a structure fire happened around 5:16 p.m. on CR. Shive and Pottsville Fire Departments are also responding to the scene.

At 5:31 p.m. unit on the scene advises one structure was on the ground. At about 5:39 p.m. two structures were fully involved.

Other departments are en route to assist.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.