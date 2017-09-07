Texas Farm Bureau unveils fund to help agriculture

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is one of three congressional committees investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to his Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.
