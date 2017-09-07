Texas Farm Bureau unveils fund to help agriculture - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas Farm Bureau unveils fund to help agriculture

WACO, TX

The Texas Farm Bureau is raising funds to help farmers and ranchers who lost barns, homes and crops after Hurricane Harvey hit South Texas.

Last week, the group unveiled Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund for agriculture, which will collect and distribute monetary contributions.

The storm impacted crops, such as rice and cotton.

According to Texas Farm Bureau Communications Director Gene Hall, it is estimated farmers lost 400,000 bales of cotton out of the 2 million expected at harvest time.

"There is no good time for hurricane to hit but certainly as farmers were wrapping up the harvest of two major crops in the area, is the very worst possible time for a storm to come ashore like this,” Hall said.

He added farmers at this time need support to buy feed for stranded livestock, fencing supplies and to rebuild their farms.

“The floodwaters have been slow to recede but they have receded and they will rebuild. Through efforts like ours and others they will be able to rebuild easier with those kind of resources,” Hall said.

