Looking for something to do in CTX this weekend?

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Central Texas?  Here are a few ideas! 

FRIDAY

Looking for the latest in high school football? Visit Overtime! 

Harvey Relief Beers - Bryan
7 p.m. - Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. 

Karaoke Benefit Night - Waco 
7 p.m. - Valley Mills Vineyards 

Artist Showcase - Killeen 
7 p.m. - K254radio 

David Wild Jazz Trio - Waco 
8 p.m. - The Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro 

Tanner Newman with Denny Herrin - Temple 
8 p.m. - O'Briens Irish Pub 

Ryan Thomas at Common Grounds - Waco 
8 p.m. - Common Grounds

Live Music - King V - Killeen 
8:30 p.m. - Stillhouse Wine Room 

Koe Wetzel @ The Backyard - Waco 
9 p.m. - The Backyard

First Friday Adult BYOB Skate - Waco 
10:30pm - Skate World Waco 

SATURDAY

Outdoor Yoga at Lake Walk - Bryan 
8 a.m. - Lake Walk Town Center

Junior Ranger Day - Waco 
9 a.m. - Waco Mammoth National Monument 

Zumba Fitness Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser - Killeen
9 a.m. - Under Kunstruction Bootcamp

Pop-Up Saturday - Waco 
11 a.m. - Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise 

Jeremiah Jackson with The Short Waves - Waco 
7 p.m. - Spin Connection 

Chuck Jennings Jazz Guitar - Waco 
8 p.m. - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro 

Midnight Mustangs Band at Slippery Minnow - Waco 
8 p.m. - Slippery Minnow 

Whiskey Bent - Waco 
8:30 p.m. - The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill 

Joey McGee @ the Beer Joint - College Station 
9 p.m. - 12550 State Highway 30 

The New Anchovies - Waco 
9:30 p.m. - Austin's on the Avenue 

Salsa Night! - Bryan 
10 p.m. - The Village 

SUNDAY

Chapter State Park Ride - Temple 
7:30 a.m. - Horny Toad Harley-Davidson 

Yoga for the Animals - Bryan 
10 a.m. - Hensel Park 

Peacock Festival - College Station 
10 a.m. - Perrine Winery 

9/11 Memorial Ride - College Station 
11 a.m. - The Ranch - Harley Davidson 

Wrongway Jackson, Sunday Funday Live - Belton 
1 p.m. - Dead Fish Grill 

LWHA Meet and Greet - College Station 
2 p.m. - 411 Texas Avenue S 

Gospel Skate Night - Waco 
8 p.m. - Skate World Waco 

Mic Check - Open Mic - Bryan 
8:30 p.m. - Mic Check Poetry 

