Looking for something to do in CTX this weekend?

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Central Texas? Here are a few ideas!

FRIDAY

Looking for the latest in high school football? Visit Overtime!

Harvey Relief Beers - Bryan

7 p.m. - Blackwater Draw Brewing Co.

Karaoke Benefit Night - Waco

7 p.m. - Valley Mills Vineyards

Artist Showcase - Killeen

7 p.m. - K254radio

David Wild Jazz Trio - Waco

8 p.m. - The Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro

Tanner Newman with Denny Herrin - Temple

8 p.m. - O'Briens Irish Pub

Ryan Thomas at Common Grounds - Waco

8 p.m. - Common Grounds

Live Music - King V - Killeen

8:30 p.m. - Stillhouse Wine Room

Koe Wetzel @ The Backyard - Waco

9 p.m. - The Backyard

First Friday Adult BYOB Skate - Waco

10:30pm - Skate World Waco

SATURDAY

Outdoor Yoga at Lake Walk - Bryan

8 a.m. - Lake Walk Town Center

Junior Ranger Day - Waco

9 a.m. - Waco Mammoth National Monument

Zumba Fitness Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser - Killeen

9 a.m. - Under Kunstruction Bootcamp

Pop-Up Saturday - Waco

11 a.m. - Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise

Jeremiah Jackson with The Short Waves - Waco

7 p.m. - Spin Connection

Chuck Jennings Jazz Guitar - Waco

8 p.m. - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro

Midnight Mustangs Band at Slippery Minnow - Waco

8 p.m. - Slippery Minnow

Whiskey Bent - Waco

8:30 p.m. - The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill

Joey McGee @ the Beer Joint - College Station

9 p.m. - 12550 State Highway 30

The New Anchovies - Waco

9:30 p.m. - Austin's on the Avenue

Salsa Night! - Bryan

10 p.m. - The Village

SUNDAY

Chapter State Park Ride - Temple

7:30 a.m. - Horny Toad Harley-Davidson

Yoga for the Animals - Bryan

10 a.m. - Hensel Park

Peacock Festival - College Station

10 a.m. - Perrine Winery

9/11 Memorial Ride - College Station

11 a.m. - The Ranch - Harley Davidson

Wrongway Jackson, Sunday Funday Live - Belton

1 p.m. - Dead Fish Grill

LWHA Meet and Greet - College Station

2 p.m. - 411 Texas Avenue S

Gospel Skate Night - Waco

8 p.m. - Skate World Waco

Mic Check - Open Mic - Bryan

8:30 p.m. - Mic Check Poetry

