Traffic Alert: Accident causing delays on NB I-35 in Waco

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

An unknown accident in causing delays on NB lanes on I-35 lanes near Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

The traffic is backing up from MLK Blv to New Road exit 331.

Expect delays of about 20 minutes.

