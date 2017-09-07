Skimmer found at gas station in Copperas Cove

The City of Copperas Cove said officers found a skimmer at a gas station in Copperas Cove.

On Sept. 7 officers responded to the A-Stop convenience store located at 2102 S. FM 116 due to a skimmer device located at a gas pump.

Upon arrival, officers with technicians discovered the device and estimated the device had been in place for weeks.

If you purchased gas at this A-Stop between August 4, 2017, and September 7, 2017, the city highly recommends you contact your card issuer and request a new card.

It is further suggested that you monitor your account and report any unauthorized transactions.

Copperas Cove Police Departmetn continues to investigate this case.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.