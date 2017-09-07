Boil water notice issued for city of Groesbeck

The City of Groesbeck posted on their Facebook page that due to a major line break a water boil notice was issued after all water service was turned off.

The city said the disruption lasted for about 3 hours.

The boil notice is in effect until further notice.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.