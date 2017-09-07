Judge recusal hearing scheduled for Sep. 11

The hearing for the recusal of McLennan County Judge Ralph Strother in one of the cases regarding the Twin Peaks bikers has been scheduled for Monday, Sep. 11.

Strother was expected to preside over the trial of Christopher Carrizal, who was indicted for engaging in organized crime for the shooting that left nine dead and dozens injured outside of the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco on May 17, 2015.

Last Friday, when the jury selection process was going to start for Carrizal's case, his attorney filed a motion to recuse Strother from the trial. The filing of the recusal motion postponed jury selection until September 12th.

Strother filed an order later stating he would not recuse himself voluntarily. Strother has already been recused from three trials involving Twin Peaks bikers.

A visiting judge is expected to preside over the recusal hearing, which will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday at the McLennan County Courthouse.

