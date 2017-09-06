Traffic alert: Bus rear-ends 18-wheeler on northbound Interstate 35

A passenger bus was involved in an accident Wednesday evening.

The accident happened on northbound Interstate 35 near exit 317. A passenger on the bus told News Channel 25 that the bus rear-ended an 18-wheeler.

A passenger on the bus was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Another passenger was taken to the hospital as well.

Bruceville-Eddy Fire Department responded to the scene.

TxDOT said to expect delay and there was no estimated time of clearing.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.