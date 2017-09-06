Small fire breaks out at Scott & White Medical Center - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Small fire breaks out at Scott & White Medical Center

(Source: Temple Fire & Rescue) (Source: Temple Fire & Rescue)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A small fire broke out at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple Wednesday evening. 

Temple Fire & Rescue said that a small fire broke out at the medical center at 2401 S. 31st Street at a construction site around 8:49 p.m. 

A hospital employee discovered the small fire at the construction site of the surgical sciences building, posing no danger to any surrounding buildings, Temple Fire & Rescue said. 

The fire was under control by 9:16 p.m.

