Small fire breaks out at Scott & White Medical Center

A small fire broke out at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple Wednesday evening.

Temple Fire & Rescue said that a small fire broke out at the medical center at 2401 S. 31st Street at a construction site around 8:49 p.m.

A hospital employee discovered the small fire at the construction site of the surgical sciences building, posing no danger to any surrounding buildings, Temple Fire & Rescue said.

The fire was under control by 9:16 p.m.

