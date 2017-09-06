Central Texas churches send teams to Houston for relief help

Hundreds of people from local churches have gone to Houston to help with relief efforts.

Antioch Community Church sent off a crew Wednesday morning to help victims of Harvey in the Houston area.

Senior Pastor Jimmy Seibert said the church has sent about 500 people to the Houston area since the hurricane.

Seibert said now that the water had receded, they have a 10-day window to help dry things out before mold grows. The teams are helping tear down dry-wall, tearing out carpet and anything else home owners need to get back on their feet.

"More than just saving their house, you end up in a sense saving their hearts and their lives because they have hope again. Hope is really the biggest thing that you give even as you give the practical help," Seibert said.

Antioch will be sending more teams for the next month or so.

If you would like to donate or go, click here.

Other churches are also sending teams to help with relief efforts.

First Baptist Church Woodway is also collecting donations and sending teams. For a list of what to donate or ways to serve, click here.

