Robinson closer to becoming certified film-friendly city

The city of Robinson is one step closer to becoming a film-friendly city.

Tuesday evening, the city council approved an ordinance that adopts guidelines for filming within the city.

The guidelines include what and where a production company can shoot and the requirements they must meet before shooting.

The ordinance also requires companies to complete an application for commercial filming, which the city manager can approve or deny.

Whether it's a movie, a commercial, or a music video, the city is hoping these guidelines will make the process easier for both the city and the production companies.

"I think it's every city's goal to be a film-friendly city. I mean, wouldn't it be really cool if we were the 'Friday Night Lights' city? This is a step towards getting to that," City of Robinson Director of Public Information and Communications Destiny DeLillo said.

DeLillo said the next step is to get the Texas Film Commission to certify Robinson as a film-friendly community, like many other Central Texas cities. The commission certified the city of Waco last January.

She expects the process to be completed before the end of 2017.

Below is a copy of the guidelines and application for commercial filming, which were presented to the Robinson city council Tuesday evening:

