One man dead after argument that led to shooting

One man has died after an argument that led to a shooting in Harker Heights on Tuesday night.

At around 8:36 p.m., Harker Heights police received a call of shots fired with injuries in the 400 block of N. Amy Lane.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle parked on the side of the road and an unconscious man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground near the driver’s side door.

An officer performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived. The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition but later died on Sep. 6. He has been identified as 28-year-old Jose Hernandez.

Through an investigation of the incident, police discovered that an altercation that started in the parking lot of a business on E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and ended on N. Amy Lane led to the shooting of the man police found.

Harker Heights Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. If you have any information, you can call 254-953-5400.

