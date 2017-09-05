Firefighters respond to Killeen house fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Firefighters respond to Killeen house fire

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Fire Department is responding to a house fire. 

Firefighters responded to the 300 block of Little Dipper Road at 8 p.m. 

Authorities said four kids were in the home at the time of the fire but were able to get out safely. 

A cause of the fire has not been determined. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly