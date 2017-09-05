Traffic alert: Full southbound Interstate 35 lane closures Sept. 5 - 8

Full southbound lane closures will begin Tuesday night and continue through Friday morning.

TxDOT said that the Lampasas Crossing of the BNSF Railroad will cause the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 to shut down.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Wednesday, Sept. 6, the southbound lanes will close at Nugent Avenue at 7 p.m. and will reopen at 7 a.m. Traffic will be detoured off of I-35 at Exit 302 and reenter at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363.

On Thursday, the southbound lanes will close at 9 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. Traffic will be detoured off of I-35 at Exit 302 and reenter at Bird Creek Shopping Center before S. Loop 363.

