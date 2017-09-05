CTX veteran receives relief from back pain with alternative treatment

A Spinal Cord Stimulator is providing back pain relief to patients who are searching for an alternative to potentially addictive pain medication, and the implant has already been life changing for one Central Texas veteran.

"I've been to Korea three times, Kuwait three times, Iraq, Saudi Arabia... I've been around the world a little bit," Chester Jones III said.



Jones is a veteran who served in the military for more than 24 years. But for the past eight years, he's been suffering from back pain.

"I have two herniated discs, and any type of movement was just excruciating," Jones added.

Jones was unable to mow his lawn, walk through stores, or even stand or ride in a car for long periods of time. But now, that's changed thanks to...

"Spinal stimulation is a tiny implant that we put in the back that blocks pain signals from reaching the brain," Dr, Mark Malone of Advanced Pain Care in Killeen said.

"And it's been magic...it's been magic," Jones said.

That magic is exactly what Jones had been searching for years.

"Injections to nerve burning, nerve blockage, Fentanyl patch, Morphine, Oxycodone.. you name it, they tried it," Jones added.

"Opioid misuse is more common in the military than in civilian life," Dr. Malone added. "So, it's very important to find alternatives."

"We place a needle into the back and gently place it into the epidural space, but instead of injecting something, we thread a wire through the needle and into the epidural space."

A battery inserted just under the skin and a remote control allows patients, like Jones, to manage their pain without the use of addictive drugs.

"I get to go to my favorite store Lowes... at work, I'm killing them... 'Why are you going over here, Chester? Chester, why are you going over there? Chester, go back to your desk.' I don't want to go back to my desk. I don't need to go back to my desk anymore," Jones said.

Jones now has 100 percent pain relief thanks to the Spinal Cord Stimulator and recommends it to all who qualify.

