This Week in McLennan Athletics - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

This Week in McLennan Athletics

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
Connect

Highlanders Baseball vs. Cisco College, 4 p.m. at Weatherford College in Weatherford (scrimmage)

Highlanders Baseball vs. Hill College, 7 p.m. at Weatherford College in Weatherford (scrimmage)

Saturday, Sept. 9

Highlanders Golf at Collegiate Amateur Championship at Andrews County Golf Club in Andrews, Texas

Sunday, Sept. 10

Highlanders Golf at Collegiate Amateur Championship at Andrews County Golf Club in Andrews, Texas

  • Report: Red Sox used Apple Watch to steal Yankees' signs

    Report: Red Sox used Apple Watch to steal Yankees' signs

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-09-05 21:44:56 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:25:11 GMT

    The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.

    More >>

    The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.

    More >>

  • This Week in McLennan Athletics

    This Week in McLennan Athletics

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:56:39 GMT
    Highlanders Baseball vs. Cisco College, 4 p.m. at Weatherford College in Weatherford (scrimmage) Highlanders Baseball vs. Hill College, 7 p.m. at Weatherford College in Weatherford (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 9 Highlanders Golf at Collegiate Amateur Championship at Andrews County Golf Club in Andrews, Texas Sunday, Sept. 10 Highlanders Golf at Collegiate Amateur Championship at Andrews County Golf Club in Andrews, Texas More >>
    Highlanders Baseball vs. Cisco College, 4 p.m. at Weatherford College in Weatherford (scrimmage) Highlanders Baseball vs. Hill College, 7 p.m. at Weatherford College in Weatherford (scrimmage) Saturday, Sept. 9 Highlanders Golf at Collegiate Amateur Championship at Andrews County Golf Club in Andrews, Texas Sunday, Sept. 10 Highlanders Golf at Collegiate Amateur Championship at Andrews County Golf Club in Andrews, Texas More >>

  • Tilman Fertitta to buy Rockets for $2.2 Billion

    Tilman Fertitta to buy Rockets for $2.2 Billion

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:54:58 GMT
    The Houston Rockets will soon have a new owner. Houston billionaire, Tilman Fertitta has reached an agreement to purchase the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion. That price, breaking the NBA record sale of $2 billion. Fertitta, 60, is a Galveston native, chairman and CEO of Landry's Inc. and chairman of the University of Houston board of Regents. He is also the owner of Golden Nugget Casinos. More >>
    The Houston Rockets will soon have a new owner. Houston billionaire, Tilman Fertitta has reached an agreement to purchase the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion. That price, breaking the NBA record sale of $2 billion. Fertitta, 60, is a Galveston native, chairman and CEO of Landry's Inc. and chairman of the University of Houston board of Regents. He is also the owner of Golden Nugget Casinos. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly