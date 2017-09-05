This Week in McLennan Athletics

The Houston Rockets will soon have a new owner. Houston billionaire, Tilman Fertitta has reached an agreement to purchase the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion. That price, breaking the NBA record sale of $2 billion. Fertitta, 60, is a Galveston native, chairman and CEO of Landry's Inc. and chairman of the University of Houston board of Regents. He is also the owner of Golden Nugget Casinos.

