Fort Hood soldiers among 20 people arrested in prostitution sting

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
A Spinal Cord Stimulator is providing back pain relief to patients who are searching for an alternative to potentially addictive pain medication, and the implant has already been life changing for one Central Texas veteran.More >>
A Spinal Cord Stimulator is providing back pain relief to patients who are searching for an alternative to potentially addictive pain medication, and the implant has already been life changing for one Central Texas veteran.More >>
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.More >>
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>