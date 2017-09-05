Fort Hood soldiers among 20 people arrested in prostitution sting

Twenty men were arrested during a prostitution sting in Bell County, thirteen of them Fort Hood soldiers.

Sheriff Eddy Lange said that a special crimes unit set up an operation at two different hotels, one in Killeen and another in Salado, for 16 hours.

The John Suppressive Initiative Operation targeted prostitution in Bell County and was put together by Lt. Michelle Cianci.

Officials said they placed ads on online sites known for attracting people interested in purchasing sex.

"Sheriffs deputies and investigators stay and waited for the individuals to make contact and then agree to meet in person to pay for sex and ladies and gentlemen it did not take long," said Lange. "Once an ad was placed, I think the shortest time was about 20 minutes before they had the first contact so again this is a very viable institution here in Bell County that we intend on trying to put a dent in."

All of the men have bailed out of jail on bonds ranging from $1,500 to $2,500.

Lange said the punishment for this offense could range from a fine to a few years in jail.

No other information was released.

