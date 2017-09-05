Fort Hood identifies soldiers involved in prostitution sting

Twenty men were arrested during a prostitution sting in Bell County, eleven of them Fort Hood soldiers, identified by the base.

Sheriff Eddy Lange said that a special crimes unit set up an operation at two different hotels, one in Killeen and another in Salado, for 16 hours.

The John Suppressive Initiative Operation targeted prostitution in Bell County and was put together by Lt. Michelle Cianci.

Officials said they placed ads on online sites known for attracting people interested in purchasing sex.

"Sheriffs deputies and investigators stay and waited for the individuals to make contact and then agree to meet in person to pay for sex and ladies and gentlemen it did not take long," said Lange. "Once an ad was placed, I think the shortest time was about 20 minutes before they had the first contact so again this is a very viable institution here in Bell County that we intend on trying to put a dent in."

All of the men have bailed out of jail on bonds ranging from $1,500 to $2,500.

Fort Hood released the statement and identities of the men involved in the sting.

"Allegations such as these are taken seriously as they run counter to Army values. As always, we are supportive of local authorities and will cooperate fully. Fort Hood will refrain from commenting further given that this is an ongoing investigation. - Tom rheinlander, Director of Fort Hood Public Affairs

The soldiers involved were:

SPC Joiner, Jimmie W. 15T 3/227 AVN (1st Cav)

SSG Davis, Kendrick 23N Co B 57th Sig (11th Sig Theater Tactical BDE)

MSG Ervin, Stanley L. 92A HHC 13th ESC

PV2 Horne, Xavier 92F Co E 2/227th Avn (1st Cav)

PFC Upshaw, Adrian J. 25B Co C 3 BN BDE (3rd Cav Rgt)

SGT Castillo, Carlos 91B 411 MP Co

SSG Seymour, Natalion 74D HHC 2nd CM BN

SGT Culpepper, Michael 11B 1st Cav

CW2(P) Grant, Ernest 882A Co A WTU

WO1 Hughes, Gregory D. 923A HHC 1st CSSB

MAJ White, Donta 42H HHC 89th MP BDE

Sheriff Lange said there were 13 soldiers and the punishment for this offense could range from a fine to a few years in jail. It is unknown which other two men arrested are soldiers.

The other men that are not soldiers are identified as:

Joseph Anthony Bartolomei

Denzel Renold Clifton

David Lamar Hunter

Leonard Grant Slade III

Sean Gregory Muselman

Dontae Johnson

Robert Darryl Lassiter Jr

Christopher John Webster

Romellle People

No other information was released.

