CTX elementary school teacher, DACA holder reacts to ending of program

A Waco ISD elementary school teacher who is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) said she panicked at first she heard the announcement of the program ending.

The DACA program has allowed Grecia Cantu to remain in the U.S. legally without fear of deportation. In addition, she said it has allowed her to achieve he professional goals.

“I have a job. I have been teaching for five years, which is incredible. It has been an amazing experience to give back to the district that raised me," Cantu.

President Trump's Administration announced on Tuesday that the program will be phased out in six months. Therefore, her permit, which expires in February 2019, will not be valid after that.

The Department of Homeland Security will accept new DACA applications until Sept. 5 and renewals of those whose benefits expire between Sept. 5 and March 5 of 2018 until Oct. 5.

