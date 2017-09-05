Sinkhole formed on road in Killeen, repairs could last days - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sinkhole formed on road in Killeen, repairs could last days

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said a sinkhole has formed in the roadway near the 1700 block of S. W.S. Young Drive. 

Killeen police have crews working on the scene. 

The road will be closed between Illinois Avenue and Arkansas Avenue until further notice. Killeen police said that repairs will last at least two days. 

Police ask that everyone avoid the area and seek alternative driving routes.

