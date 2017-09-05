Police investigating an attempted aggravated robbery of Dollar General

Bryan police officers are investigating an attempted aggravated robbery at a Dollar General on Monday morning.

At 10 a.m., Bryan officers responded to the Dollar General at 1201 W. Martin Luther King Jr. St. to a called of an attempted aggravated robbery that had just taken place.

Two men with covered faces entered the store, at least one with a firearm. The men demanded money but did not get any before fleeing in a white Toyota Sienna, police said.

Bryan police are searching for information on this crime, and anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.

No one was injured in this incident.

