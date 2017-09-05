Man arrested for sexual assault after witnesses hear cry for help

A man has been arrested for sexual assault after witnesses reported the victim screaming for help.

Shortly after midnight, Waco officers responded to a disturbance at a South Waco apartment where witnesses said they could hear a woman screaming for help.

Officers entered the apartment to assist the woman and a man inside tried telling the officers to leave, police said. The officers did not leave and determined the man had sexually assaulted the woman.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Al Kareem Rasool Bahma Collier, was arrested and taken into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical care.

Collier has been charged with sexual assault and resisting arrest.

