Shoplifting man leads police on chase, attempts to hit officer with car

What started as a shoplifting crime turned into a police chase, car crash and attempt to hit an officer with a car for a man in Waco on Monday.

Around 11:45 a.m., Waco police officers responded to the Walmart on 600 Hewitt Dr. to a call of a shoplifting in progress. The store security officer saw a man opening merchandise packages inside the store, police said.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 26-year-old Richard Lewis, fled Walmart and ran to a vehicle. As officers tried to stop Lewis, he attempted to run them over, police said.

Other responding officers followed Lewis’ vehicle in an attempt to stop him as he fled.

As officers were pursuing Lewis, he hit two vehicles on Waco Drive. The pursuit went through Waco and Woodway areas.

Officers were able to stop Lewis near the 400 block of N. Valley Mills Drive.

Lewis was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault of a police officer, evading in a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Waco police said Lewis also had additional warrants for a parole violation and theft over $2,500.

