Two CTX counties included in state suspension of vehicle titling, registration, inspection for Harvey's victims

The Office of Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles have temporarily suspended rules to vehicle registration, titling and inspection for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

With the suspension, Texans who reside in the affected counties can avoid penalties for failure to timely register a vehicle, obtain a vehicle inspection, or transfer title to a vehicle.

Counties that will be exempt from the citations are the same counties included in the states disasters declaration.

Out of the 58 counties affected, two Central Texas counties are included Brazos and Burleson.

Gov. Abbott said in a statement:

"I hope that this suspension will make the lives of Texans affected by Harvey a little less complicated so that they may focus on rebuilding their homes and communities," said Governor Abbott. "Making sure that all Texans impacted by this storm can fully recover is my number one priority, and I want to make sure that these victims are not dealing with burdensome rules and regulations. I will continue to use everything at my disposal to get the victims of the storm what they need to get their lives back on track."

The suspension is set to last for 45 days. For additional information, you can contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles at (888) 368-4689.

