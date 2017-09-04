Man dead after single vehicle accident in Belton

The Belton Police Department said they are investigating after a man died in a single vehicle accident.

The accident happened at around 6:47 p.m. at the Interstate 14 and Interstate 35 merge, causing I-35 and I-14 merge to be temporarily closed.

A blue pick truck was the only car involved.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

We will bring more information once they become available.

