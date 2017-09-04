Groesbeck Fire Department sends donated food to victims of Harvey

The Groesbeck Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that they are sending different types to south Texas to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They will be sending all the donated items to Cleveland, Texas.

The fire department has 500 hot dogs, 300 hot dogs buns, 500 tortillas, 30 loaves of bread, 20lbs of lunch meat, condiments, water, Gatorade, diapers and formula.

If anyone would like to donate these items, you can bring your donations to the Groesbeck fire station.

