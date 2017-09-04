Traffic alert: NB I-35 lanes now open after being closed for rep - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic alert: NB I-35 lanes now open after being closed for reported abduction

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Thye Williamson County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that all NB on I-35 at MM 271 are now open after being closed to one lane for a reported abduction. 

Emergency vehicles are still on the right shoulder.

It is expected for the emergency vehicles to clear soon. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly