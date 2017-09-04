Road closures in Harker Heights to begin this week

The Harker Heights Police Department said there will be some road closures this week.

Beginning Sept. 6 at 7 a.m. through Sept. 6 p.m. the main driveway entrance and exit for the Market Heights Shopping Center on Fm 2410/Knight's Way will be completely closed down for sidewalk and handicapped curb ramp installation.

The entrances and exits of the shopping center on Indian Oaks and on Central Texas Expressway will not be affected.

Be prepared for delays on Fm 2410/ Knight's Way in this area.

