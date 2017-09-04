80-year-old man in ICU after being trapped under his tractor

The Lott Police Department said 80-year-old Bobby Hogg is in the ICU after being trapped under his tractor while trying to work on it.

The incident happened in 5th and Gassaway on Sept. 4. Hogg was attempting to work on his tractor when it jumped started and started moving. He became trapped under the shredder and was dragged by his boot when his son stopped the moving tractor.

He was taken to Scott and White by helicopter in Temple and has a collapsed lung.

DPS, Lott Police Department, and Falls County Sheriff's Office, Texas Game Warden responded to the scene.

