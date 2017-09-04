Waco police located 11-year-old girl

Waco police have located the 11-year-old girl who went missing early Monday morning.

Marisa Palacios went missing at an overnight event at Skate World near Towne Oaks apartments and Waco Drive, but is now safe.

Palacios is described as black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing dark blue jeans and a green and yellow Baylor shirt.

Waco police said Palacios has not been reported for previous run-aways and she is not known to leave without letting someone know.

If you have any information on her location, contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.