Harvey evacuees start making way to CTX shelter

Hurricane Harvey evacuees who had been sent to Louisiana to seek shelter while the storm hit Texas are making their way to Waco shelters.

Waco-McLennan County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Scott said at least four evacuees had checked into the shelter at the Church of the Open Door in the 900 block of North Loop 340.

The shelter is expected to be open at least until midnight on Monday.

