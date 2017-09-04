Two dead after major crash in Bryan

A major crash in Bryan left two people dead on Sunday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., Bryan officers responded to a major crash in the 1900 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway, between SH 21 and Sandy Point Road.

A truck was traveling Southbound and attempted to pass another vehicle when the driver of the truck, German Chavez-Infante, struck a car driving northbound, driven by Quentin Darnell Shepard. The vehicle being passed was not hit in the crash.

Bryan resident Chavez-Infante, 21, and Hearne resident Shepard, 41, both were declared dead at the scene of the crash, Bryan police said.

