Five-vehicle accident on I-35 in Temple

Five-vehicle accident on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Officials are cleaning up after a five-vehicle accident in Temple. 

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. on Southbound I-35 near Nugent Avenue.

One person is in the hospital after being freed from their vehicle. The condition of that person is currently not known. The cleanup is causing some traffic delays in the area.

