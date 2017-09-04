Five car accident on I-35 in Temple

Crews in Temple are cleaning up after a five-car accident. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on I-35 southbound near Nugent Avenue. One person is in the hospital after being freed from their vehicle. The condition of that person is currently not known. The cleanup is causing some traffic delays in the area.

