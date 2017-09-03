Cameron Park Zoo sends staff to south Texas to help clean up damaged zoo

The Cameron Park Zoo said they are sending staff members to Victoria Texas to help clean up the zoo from Hurricane Harvey aftermath.

The Dallas Zoo, San Antonio Zoo, Sea World, and Fort Worth Zoo will also be helping in assessing the damage and help with clean up.

Cameron Park Zoo has taken a van and truck with generators, cleaning supplies, animal care supplies, and crates to move animals to safe and dry areas.

The staffers from Cameron Park Zoo are Shawn Styrcula, Brian Henley, Chris Geertz, and Mark Urban.

