St. Mary's Catholic School in West opens doors for Rockport family

A family from Rockport, where Harvey first made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane, found a sense of normalcy after evacuating to Central Texas thanks to St. Mary's Catholic School in West.

April Garza, her husband and two kids left the coastal city during the early morning hours of August 25 with 8 other family members before the storm roared ashore.

The family of 12 ended up in West at an Airbnb with no idea how long they would be staying. From the moment they arrived in town, Garza said everyone in the community was nice and helpful.

Garza's husband is an EMT in Port Aransas and had to return to work a few days after they evacuated.

The two kids, Isabella and Dylan, attend a Catholic school in Rockport. When the community in West found out, the school opened their doors for Dylan and Isabella to attend school if they wanted to, supplying them with uniforms and everything needed to learn.

"Happy to help. I know the importance of kids feeling normal again after a tragedy and I just wanted them to be able to come to school and feel happy and feel normal," Ericka Sammon, Principal of St. Mary's Catholic School, said.

Isabella, a third grader, and Dylan, a second grader, were welcomed by the other students.

April and the kids returned to the Corpus Christi area on Thursday to be with her husband and closer to other family.

Their home in Rockport has some water damage, but no major damage.

